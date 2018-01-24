Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Place of Welcome Coffee and Chat

The Vicarage, High Street, Coleshill, Birmingham, Warwickshire,
B46 3BP
www.coleshillparishchurch.org.uk/
ColeMaxSecretary@outlook.com

About Place of Welcome Coffee and Chat

A dementia friendly coffee and chat.

Who runs this service

  • Coleshill Parish Church

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
