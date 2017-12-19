Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Reflections Dementia Cafe - Leeds

United Reformed Church Nesfield Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS10 3LG
0113 270 7458
www.trinitynetwork.org.uk
lwilliamson@trinitynetwork.org.uk; Jrowley@trinitynetwork.org.uk

About Reflections Dementia Cafe - Leeds

Dementia Cafe for people with dementia and their carers

Who runs this service

  • Trinity Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers and people with dementia and their families

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
