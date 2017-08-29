Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Remember When Group and Carers Cafe

Quaker Meeting House New Adel Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS16 6AZ
0113 261 9103
www.opal-project.org.uk
sally-anne@opal-project.org.uk

About Remember When Group and Carers Cafe

Remember When Club provides support and activities for people with dementia and their carers, offering them a warm welcome, support, companionship, reassurance, and support. The sessions will be held in two rooms. In one room a wide range of activities is offered for people with memory problems and in the other carers can gain support from one another.

Who runs this service

  • Older Peoples Action in the Locality OPAL

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • OPAL members and their carers of any age; people with dementia living alone; people with questions about dementia
  • Residents of Cookridge, Ireland Wood, Tinshill, Holt Park, Adel and Bramhope - Leeds 16 above the Ring Road and affiliate members who live outside the area and can provide their own tranport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
