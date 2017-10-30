About Remembering Tree Cafe

Cafe for people who experience memory loss and their carers - designed to support both in developing relationships, carers' skills and knowledge as well as to create safe environment of relaxation, fun and interesting place to be. Offers an experience of learning new ways of expressing memories and communicating them, mixed with the experience of reaching out and engaging people with memory loss in different but meaningful ways. Through the means of art (and its multifaceted ways of expression) carers and their loved ones are able to create new memories together, find support in each other and communicate with one another in a different way.