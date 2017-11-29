This monthly dementia cafe, run by Age UK Faversham & Sittingbourne, allows anyone affected by dementia to drop in and access information, advice and support in a relaxed setting. It allows people to chat and share experiences with others in similar circumstances. Health or Social Care professionals and local voluntary organisations also regularly attend and can provide practical and emotional support.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18