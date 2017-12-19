Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Sprowston Community Dementia Cafe

Diamond Centre School Lane, Norwich, Norfolk,
NR7 8TR
01603 722756
hayley@norfolkdaycare.co.uk

About Sprowston Community Dementia Cafe

A relaxed informal 'free' drop-in providing support for people with memory difficulties and their carers. Companionship, information and advice. The opportunity for private chats if desired.Occasional speakers and therapists. This group is supported by Sprowston Town Council, Broadland District Council and facilitated by Andrew Frederick Adult Support.

Who runs this service

  • Sprowston Town Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory difficulties and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

