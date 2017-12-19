A relaxed informal 'free' drop-in providing support for people with memory difficulties and their carers. Companionship, information and advice. The opportunity for private chats if desired.Occasional speakers and therapists. This group is supported by Sprowston Town Council, Broadland District Council and facilitated by Andrew Frederick Adult Support.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18