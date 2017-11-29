About St James Memory Cafe

This monthly cafe, run by Westbank, provides a relaxed, reassuring, understanding social space in which people with memory changes or dementia, and their carers, can meet others in similar circumstances. Refreshments are available. Activities may include quizzes, games, poetry, music, arts and crafts and special events. Guests, including speakers, health and social professionals and performers might attend, whether to inform, advise or entertain. Various forms of information, including about potential opportunities to access further support, are also available via leaflets and booklets, which people are very welcome to take away with them.