About Synergy Cafe - Ipswich at the Chantry

The cafe welcomes people with dementia to attend together with their family carer or a friend and enjoy meeting others living with dementia. People can relax, chat or participate in enjoyable activities in a safe environment and receive information, education and dedicated time with the cafe's facilitators. Every fortnight, the cafe also welcomes older people with all health conditions, their family and friends. Lunch and refreshments available.