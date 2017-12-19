Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

The Hop Stop

The Hop 50+, Palmeira Square,, Hove, East Sussex,
BN3 2FL
01273 729603
impact-initiatives.org.uk/hop-50/
thehop50@impact-initiatives.org.uk

About The Hop Stop

A specialist dementia-friendly service providing a range of activities designed to keep minds and bodies active. Each session is designed to suit individual needs. Examples of activities include: 'This is your life' - a photo-sharing and sketchbook making session. 'Music memories and Mementoes' where people are invited to bring their vinyl records. IGNITE - an art discussion group. 'The All Stars' - a relaxation and improvisation session. 'Summer Club' - a nature and food group. There are also visits from Woody, a lovely rescue greyhound from Sussex Caring Pets.

Who runs this service

  • Impact Initiatives

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who identify themselves as having, or who have had a diagnosis of early stages dementia. Carers are also very welcome to come along.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
