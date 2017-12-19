About The Hop Stop

A specialist dementia-friendly service providing a range of activities designed to keep minds and bodies active. Each session is designed to suit individual needs. Examples of activities include: 'This is your life' - a photo-sharing and sketchbook making session. 'Music memories and Mementoes' where people are invited to bring their vinyl records. IGNITE - an art discussion group. 'The All Stars' - a relaxation and improvisation session. 'Summer Club' - a nature and food group. There are also visits from Woody, a lovely rescue greyhound from Sussex Caring Pets.