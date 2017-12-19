Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

The Kiveton and South Rotherham Memory Cafe

Village Hall Walesmoor Avenue Kiveton Park, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S26 5RF
01709 372442
www.rotherhamrotary.org.uk
johnfw@rotherhamrotary.org.uk

About The Kiveton and South Rotherham Memory Cafe

Memory cafe with health professional in attendance, entertainment, and games.

Who runs this service

  • Rotherham Rotary Club

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in the South Rotherham Area with memory problems and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Alzheimer's Society
