Support group

The Retreat Memory Cafe

St Stephen's Church Hall, Church Road, Bristol,
BS16 4RH
01454 868570
www.southernbrooks.org.uk
dementia@southernbrooks.org.uk

About The Retreat Memory Cafe

The Retreat Memory Cafe hopes to provide a warm and welcoming environment for anyone who is living with dementia and their supporter/carer/friends to attend. It aims to have a variety of stimulating activities for both the person living with dementia and their carer to take part in together. The service provides invited speakers, an information stand on dementia related topics and also general activities. A memory cafe is a great place to meet others who understand the same situation, a place where a person can relax and get peer to peer support. The cafe is organised by Southern Brooks Community Partnerships and staffed by dementia friendly volunteers whose aim is to ensure clients are welcomed, have someone to speak with, to pamper both the person with dementia and their carers for the time they are at the cafe. All activities are free including the refreshments which includes home made cakes, tea or coffee and various activities.

Who runs this service

  • Southern Brooks Community Partnerships

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with dementia, their carers/supporter/family members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
