Time Together Tuesday - Harrogate

Christ Church on the Stray Church Square, Harrogate, North Yorkshire,
HG1 4SW
01765 601224
www.dementiaforward.org.uk/our-services/wellbeing-activities
info@dementiaforward.org.uk

About Time Together Tuesday - Harrogate

This is a drop in service for people in the early to moderate stages of dementia. People living with dementia are welcome to attend on their own, with a carer, friend or family member. This is an opportuntity to share a cup of tea as well as enjoy a wide range of activities in a friendly and relaxed environment with people who understand. A Dementia Support Advisor is always available.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Forward

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
