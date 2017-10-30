This is a drop in service for people in the early to moderate stages of dementia. People living with dementia are welcome to attend on their own, with a carer, friend or family member. This is an opportuntity to share a cup of tea as well as enjoy a wide range of activities in a friendly and relaxed environment with people who understand. A Dementia Support Advisor is always available.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17