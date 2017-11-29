Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Triple Link

Brunswick Hub 98-100 Shrubland Street, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire,
CV31 3BD
01926 422123
www.bhlc.services
triple.link@bhlc.services

About Triple Link

Triple Link is a friendly, relaxed and supportive group for people who are living with memory loss or dementia. It offers: support and information for carers and for those who are living with dementia or memory loss; a place to meet others who understand and can share same experiences; assistance with paperwork or form completion; trained volunteers on hand; fun activities, or simply time to relax and talk.

Who runs this service

  • Brunswick Healthy Living Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carer or family member

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
