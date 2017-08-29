Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Woodbury Memory Cafe

Woodbury Church Rooms Greenway, Woodbuy, Devon,
EX5 1LN
01392 824752
www.westbank.org
vj.eva@westbankfriends.og

About Woodbury Memory Cafe

This monthly cafe, run by Westbank, provides a relaxed, reassuring, understanding social space in which people with memory changes or dementia can meet others in similar circumstances. Refreshments are available. Activities may include quizzes, games, poetry, music, arts and crafts and special events. Guests include speakers, health and social professionals and performers might attend, whether to inform, advise or entertain. Various forms of information, including potential opportunities for further support are available in the form of leaflets or booklets which people are welcome to take away.

Who runs this service

  • Westbank

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People affected by memory changes or dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
