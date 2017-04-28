Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Dementia Care and Support at Home Office

Suites 3 & 4, 26-28 Chorley Road, Swinton, Manchester,
M27 5AF
0161 637 4217
www.dcsathome.vpweb.co.uk

Local authority

  • Salford

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Care & Support at Home Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
