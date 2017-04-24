Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Dementia Care TLC

Natwest Bank Chambers, Victoria Street, Burnham On Sea,
TA8 1AN
01278 793580

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Jacqueline Archer

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
