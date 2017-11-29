Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Activity and Social Group - Billingham

The Community Cafe John Whitehead Park, Billingham, Durham,
TS23 2DD
07590 535448
www.facebook.com/youngatheartulo
awatson@handinhandcare.co.uk

About Activity and Social Group - Billingham

Young At Heart ULO is an activity and support group for people with memory problems or a dementia. The group are supported and encouraged to take part in a range of activities that promote creativity, cognitive stimulation and physical activity, as well as engaging socially with other group members. This session runs alongside 'In Our Shoes' - a carers support, information and social group for carers of people with memory problems or dementia. The group welcomes carers who are currently caring for someone, or have previously cared for someone with memory problems or a dementia, who seek or are able to offer advice and support for fellow carers.

Who runs this service

  • Young At Heart ULO

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and/or memory problems and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
