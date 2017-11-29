About Activity and Social Group - Billingham

Young At Heart ULO is an activity and support group for people with memory problems or a dementia. The group are supported and encouraged to take part in a range of activities that promote creativity, cognitive stimulation and physical activity, as well as engaging socially with other group members. This session runs alongside 'In Our Shoes' - a carers support, information and social group for carers of people with memory problems or dementia. The group welcomes carers who are currently caring for someone, or have previously cared for someone with memory problems or a dementia, who seek or are able to offer advice and support for fellow carers.