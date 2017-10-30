About Admiral Nurses

In partnership with Dementia UK, the Admiral Nurse provides psychological support to help family, carers and people with dementia understand and deal with their feelings and emotions. Liaises with other professionals and organisations to provide coordinated care and support. Provides therapeutic, psycho-educational and social support. Delivers specially tailored training to community groups and care homes. Facilitates a Carer Education group and Peer Support Group for people with a diagnosis of dementia.