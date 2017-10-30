Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Admiral Nurses

Community House Allhallowgate, Ripon, North Yorkshire,
HG4 1LE
01765 601224
www.dementiaforward.org.uk/our-services/admiral-nurse
info@dementiaforward.org.uk

About Admiral Nurses

In partnership with Dementia UK, the Admiral Nurse provides psychological support to help family, carers and people with dementia understand and deal with their feelings and emotions. Liaises with other professionals and organisations to provide coordinated care and support. Provides therapeutic, psycho-educational and social support. Delivers specially tailored training to community groups and care homes. Facilitates a Carer Education group and Peer Support Group for people with a diagnosis of dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Forward

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, their carer, family, health professionals and anybody affected by dementia
  • Residents Ripon & Harrogate District, York, Selby & The Vale

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
