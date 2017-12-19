Alz Lunchtime Club is designed to be a friendly social place, meeting once a month, for people with dementia, their carers and ex-carers. The Club provides peer support, advice, information and activities, such as easy quizzes, beetle drive, etc. The group is run by voluntary ex-carers, for people to socialise, meet new people in a similar situation or just have a chat.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
