Alz Lunchtime Club

Hatters Space Community Centre Upper Abbey Street, Nuneaton, Warwickshire,
CV11 5DN
024 7632 9692
veronica@hartopp.co.uk

About Alz Lunchtime Club

Alz Lunchtime Club is designed to be a friendly social place, meeting once a month, for people with dementia, their carers and ex-carers. The Club provides peer support, advice, information and activities, such as easy quizzes, beetle drive, etc. The group is run by voluntary ex-carers, for people to socialise, meet new people in a similar situation or just have a chat.

Who runs this service

  • Alz Lunchtime Club

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers as well as ex-carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
