About Alz Lunchtime Club

Alz Lunchtime Club is designed to be a friendly social place, meeting once a month, for people with dementia, their carers and ex-carers. The Club provides peer support, advice, information and activities, such as easy quizzes, beetle drive, etc. The group is run by voluntary ex-carers, for people to socialise, meet new people in a similar situation or just have a chat.