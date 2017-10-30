Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Alzheimer Cafe Farnborough

St. Peter's Parish Centre 60 Church Avenue, Farnborough, Hampshire,
GU14 7AP
07938 175002
www.alzheimercafe.co.uk
alzheimercafe@hotmail.co.uk

About Alzheimer Cafe Farnborough

The Alzheimer Cafe (AC) is a monthly gathering to provide dementia education, especially the emotional aspects, in a friendly, cafe-like setting. The aims are to help reduce the fear and stigma around dementia, to meet and socialise with others 'in the same boat' and to provide information about local services. There is a rolling programme of topics which are presented and discussed openly and sensitively, and guests are invited to participate and ask questions. ACs are organised and run entirely by volunteers.

Who runs this service

  • The Alzheimer Cafe UK CIO

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, family carers and friends, health and care professionals, anyone interested in dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

