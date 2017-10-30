Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Barnsley Looking Out for Older People

Pontefract Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S71 5HS
01226 705954
www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk
barnsleyloop@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Barnsley Looking Out for Older People

The service aims to provide practical help and support in people's homes by reliable competent and trustworthy people, in particular for help with engaging in social activities, shopping and small jobs about the house and garden. Support will be available for all older people, over 60 years, particularly at critical times such as following bereavement and dealing with failing health. Staff and volunteers will visit people to give advice and information, and where relevant put together a support plan which will begin the process of reintegrating people back into being active members of their community.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service South Yorkshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above, who are socially isolated or with memory problems
  • Residents of northern and central areas of Barnsley

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017