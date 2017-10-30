About Barnsley Looking Out for Older People

The service aims to provide practical help and support in people's homes by reliable competent and trustworthy people, in particular for help with engaging in social activities, shopping and small jobs about the house and garden. Support will be available for all older people, over 60 years, particularly at critical times such as following bereavement and dealing with failing health. Staff and volunteers will visit people to give advice and information, and where relevant put together a support plan which will begin the process of reintegrating people back into being active members of their community.