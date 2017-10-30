About Befriending Sitting Service

CAST offer a Befriending Sitting service which provides carers the opportunity to take time out from their caring role by providing a Befriender/Volunteer who will sit with the person they care for. A Befriender listens, brings news from the outside world, supports, shares joys and memories and can be the highlight of the week for both the carer and the person they care for. The service is designed to suit the carers needs and can vary depending on each persons circumstances. The Befriending Sitting Service often provides support for those caring for people with dementia.