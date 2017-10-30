Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Befriending Sitting Service

1 Beach Road, South Shields, Tyne & Wear,
NE33 2QA
0191 454 3346
www.stcarers.org.uk
castmanagement@yahoo.co.uk

About Befriending Sitting Service

CAST offer a Befriending Sitting service which provides carers the opportunity to take time out from their caring role by providing a Befriender/Volunteer who will sit with the person they care for. A Befriender listens, brings news from the outside world, supports, shares joys and memories and can be the highlight of the week for both the carer and the person they care for. The service is designed to suit the carers needs and can vary depending on each persons circumstances. The Befriending Sitting Service often provides support for those caring for people with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Association in South Tyneside (CAST)

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Any carer - someone providing support to someone who could not manage alone - in South Tyneside, or someone caring for someone resident in South Tyneside

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
