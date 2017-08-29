Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

BUDS Club - Goldfield Court

Goldfield Court Dartmouth Street, West Bromwich, West Midlands,
B70 8GH
0121 565 3721
www.buds.co.uk
admin@buds.co.uk

About BUDS Club - Goldfield Court

The weekly clubs offer people with dementia the opportunity to socialise, receive support, and take part in a variety of creative activities. BUDS have expanded and now offer clubs for people a lot closer to home. BUDS have increased the length of the clubs to enable clients to enjoy a cooked dinner and activities. It will also enable family carers to have a longer break. The clubs are facilitated by BUDS staff and a range of volunteers.

Who runs this service

  • Better understanding of Dementia for Sandwell

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia
  • Residents of Sandwell area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
