About Care Navigator Service

The Care Navigator service delivered by Imago provides short-term 1:1 support to older people in West Kent and Medway who may be facing changes or difficulties in their lives. A Care Navigator can offer information, advice and guidance over the phone to individuals and family carers and signpost them to relevant local services or social activities. If required, they can arrange a confidential, face-to-face meeting to discuss their needs and guide them through the various options. Issues discussed might include benefits, telecare, care services, home maintenance, housing choices, home safety, or adaptations and equipment in the home. The aim is to increase a person's knowledge of the community services and choices available to them, to support them in their decision making, and to boost their self-confidence. Care Navigators are trained Telecare and Community Adaptation Assessors.