Care Navigator Service

John Spare House 17-19 Monson Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent,
TN1 1LS
0300 011 965 Hub
www.imago.community/Supporting-People/Kent-Care-Navigator-Service
carenavigator@imago.community

About Care Navigator Service

The Care Navigator service delivered by Imago provides short-term 1:1 support to older people in West Kent and Medway who may be facing changes or difficulties in their lives. A Care Navigator can offer information, advice and guidance over the phone to individuals and family carers and signpost them to relevant local services or social activities. If required, they can arrange a confidential, face-to-face meeting to discuss their needs and guide them through the various options. Issues discussed might include benefits, telecare, care services, home maintenance, housing choices, home safety, or adaptations and equipment in the home. The aim is to increase a person's knowledge of the community services and choices available to them, to support them in their decision making, and to boost their self-confidence. Care Navigators are trained Telecare and Community Adaptation Assessors.

Who runs this service

  • Imago

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 50 who may be experiencing change in their lives and would benefit from information and personalised 1:1 support, including people in the early stages of dementia. Referrals through Health and Social Care Professionals, Voluntary and Community organisations and self referral.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
