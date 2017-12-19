Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Cognitive Stimulation Therapy Group

Reflections Tolgarrick Road Tuckingmill Valley Park, Camborne, Cornwall,
TR14 8NH
01209 718586
www.reflectionsouthwest.com
enquiries@reflectionsouthwest.com

About Cognitive Stimulation Therapy Group

This is a maintenance Cognitive Stimulation Therapy group which has been running for six years.The group is a friendly, social group engaging in all sorts of discussions to help keep the brain healthy. It is facilitated by Ian Hargreaves and all the group love his sense of fun and vast general knowledge store.Ideal group to join if you have recently been diagnosed with dementia and suitable for all ages.

Who runs this service

  • Reflections South West CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, including younger people with early onset dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017