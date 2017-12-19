This is a maintenance Cognitive Stimulation Therapy group which has been running for six years.The group is a friendly, social group engaging in all sorts of discussions to help keep the brain healthy. It is facilitated by Ian Hargreaves and all the group love his sense of fun and vast general knowledge store.Ideal group to join if you have recently been diagnosed with dementia and suitable for all ages.
