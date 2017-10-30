Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Community Team

14 Nelson Road, New Malden,
KT3 5EA
020 8942 8256
www.staywellservices.org.uk
hello@staywellservices.org.uk

About Community Team

The Staywell Community Team offers support for persons to remain independent in their home and community. They look at opportunities to socialise including social centres, local groups and classes. Referral is offered to quality assured advice service to help maximise income, access transport options and receive advice about all aspects of life. They can also offer short term practical help such as shopping or accompanying you for a walk to build up confidence.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 65
  • Residents of London Borough of Kingston upon Thames or who have a Kingston GP

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
