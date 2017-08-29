Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Cruse Bereavement Care

Ty Energlyn Business Centre Cwrt Llanfabon, Caerffili, Caerffili,
CF83 2TP
0808 808 1677
www.cruse.org.uk/bereavement-services/get-help
wales.cymru@cruse.org.uk

About Cruse Bereavement Care

Cruse Bereavement Care is the leading national charity for bereaved people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Offering support, advice and information to adults including adults living with dementia, children and young people when someone dies and work to enhance society's care of bereaved people. Cruse offers face-to-face, national helpline, email and website support. Services are provided by a network of 5,000 trained volunteers and are confidential and free.

Who runs this service

  Cruse Cymru

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  Any person that has been bereaved including people with dementia their carer, family and friends.

Service available

  For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
