Dementia Adviser

St Edmund House 39 West St. Helen Street, Abingdon,
OX14 5BT
01865 410210
www.dementiaoxfordshire.org.uk
info@dementiaoxfordshire.org.uk

About Dementia Adviser

Dementia Advisers are the first, friendly point of contact with the service. They work closely with local health teams and in Memory Clinics and the Cognitive Disorders Clinic and they might visit a person at home. Dementia Advisers will establish ongoing contact after diagnosis and identify needs and preferences; provide specialist, personalised information and advice (about condition, finance and welfare benefits, aids and adaptations, help at home, employment, social activities and opportunities, respite, lasting power of attorney and other legal matters); develop a support plan and link to other sources of support and help; review in 6 months if there has been no contact with the service in the intervening period and run local support groups.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Oxfordshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers. Self referral accepted.
  • Resident of Oxfordshire.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
