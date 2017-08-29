Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Dementia Community Support Team

Civic Centre Victoria Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, Essex,
SS2 6FA
01702 534772
www.southend.gov.uk
DementiaCommunitySupport@southend.gov.uk

About Dementia Community Support Team

Dementia support, information and peer support for people with dementia and carers.

Who runs this service

  • Southend-on-Sea Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia, carers, and professionals.
  • Residents of Southend on Sea.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
