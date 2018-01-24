Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Dementia Crisis Support Team

Brentwood Community Hospital 11 Crescent Drive, Brentwood, Essex,
CM15 8DR
01277 695110 Mon - Fri 9am - 7pm
bit.ly/2E10Ogw
communications@nelft.nhs.uk

About Dementia Crisis Support Team

The team is based at Brentwood Community Hospital and provides support for people with dementia and their carers or care providers to manage a period of crisis and avoid possible admission to hospital where possible. Team members include psychiatrists, RMNs, RGNs and support workers. They provide a short term (up to 6 weeks) team to support the person/s through the period of crisis and refer on to appropriate long term teams or back to their main care provider, GP, care home, CMHT or social care.

Who runs this service

  • North East London (NELFT) NHS Foundation Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, cognitive impairment and their carers or care providers
  • Residents of Basildon, Brentwood and Thurrock

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
