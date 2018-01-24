About Dementia Crisis Support Team

The team is based at Brentwood Community Hospital and provides support for people with dementia and their carers or care providers to manage a period of crisis and avoid possible admission to hospital where possible. Team members include psychiatrists, RMNs, RGNs and support workers. They provide a short term (up to 6 weeks) team to support the person/s through the period of crisis and refer on to appropriate long term teams or back to their main care provider, GP, care home, CMHT or social care.