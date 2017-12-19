Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Dementia Family Link SHIFA

The Mind Wellbeing 3-11 Drake Street, Rochdale, Greater Manchester,
OL16 1RE
01706 752330
www.rochdalemind.org.uk/dementia-link-services
dementia@rochdalemind.org.uk

About Dementia Family Link SHIFA

This service aims to empower and support individuals and families from all backgrounds to access appropriate services and support at the right time for them, and work towards tailoring dementia care services to all sections of the community in the borough of Rochdale. The Shifa worker is offering support to people living in the community with memory loss issues or a diagnosis of dementia, as well as their carers and family members to enhance their ability to care better and live well in the community. The service offers information, advice, guidance, support and dementia awareness to clients and also signposts them to partner agencies if needed to.

Who runs this service

  • Rochdale and District Mind

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
