About Dementia Family Link SHIFA

This service aims to empower and support individuals and families from all backgrounds to access appropriate services and support at the right time for them, and work towards tailoring dementia care services to all sections of the community in the borough of Rochdale. The Shifa worker is offering support to people living in the community with memory loss issues or a diagnosis of dementia, as well as their carers and family members to enhance their ability to care better and live well in the community. The service offers information, advice, guidance, support and dementia awareness to clients and also signposts them to partner agencies if needed to.