Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Dementia friendly cookery courses

Warleigh Road, Brighton, East Sussex,
BN1 4NT
01273 431700
www.bhfood.org.uk/dementia-friendly-food-project
info@bhfood.org.uk

About Dementia friendly cookery courses

A weekly cookery course (typically 5 weeks) for people with dementia. Carers are welcome but may not be required. Participants prepare a healthy meal, including different dishes each week and then eat the food together as a shared lunch. Cooking, eating and spending time preparing a meal can be a wonderful activity to help bring back happy memories of the past or previous knowledge. All activities are tailored to individuals' interests and abilities, within a friendly and supportive environment.

Who runs this service

  • Brighton & Hove Food Partnership

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mild to moderate dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Brighton and Hove

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017