Dementia Friendly Dereham Activity Group

The Meeting Point St. Withburga Lane, Dereham,
NR19 1ED
01362 698866
www.dementia-friendly-dereham.co.uk
info@dementia-friendly-dereham.co.uk

About Dementia Friendly Dereham Activity Group

The Dereham Meeting Point is a registered charity that was formed in 1986. The service they provide with the Dementia Friendly Dereham group includes a safe, warm and companionable environment. Information is available and details of local services identified. It dedicates time on a Wednesday to carers and people living with dementia. There is a special Information Point every week. Activities are organised daily or on a one off occasion and carers have the opportunity to have time for themselves.

Who runs this service

  • Dereham Dementia Friendly Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People at the early stages of dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
