About Dementia friendly gardening project

Brighton & Hove Food Partnership run a friendly and supportive regular weekly gardening group at the beautiful Garden House, an old walled garden in Brighton. All activities are tailored to the individual, depending on their interests and abilities. Activities depend on the time of year and the weather, but will involve things like: planting seeds; potting on; planting up containers; making salad; and enjoying the garden space. No previous experience is necessary. There is a heated outdoor space on site.