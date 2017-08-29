About Dementia Information, Advice and Support - York, Selby and the Vale

The team of Dementia Support Advisors are committed and experienced in supporting people living with dementia and their carers, at whatever stage of the illness. From someone who is newly diagnosed to those who need residential care, the team will come alongside offering support, advice, signposting, practical suggestions or simply a listening ear. Support Advisors offer an initial home visit to meet and discuss the individual needs of anyone who is referred, or self refers to Dementia Forward. Following the initial visit, they can open other doors for people, being the gateway to other organisations who can also help, such as health and social care providers, financial advisors and other specialist support organisations.