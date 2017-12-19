About Dementia Support

The service visits clients in their homes to provide housing related support and assist clients with a range of needs including: tenancy upkeep issues; issues around mental health and memory loss; social isolation; self-neglect; rehousing needs; physical health needs, mobility issues and sensory impairments; support to access medical appointments and manage medication; alcohol and drug issues; claiming benefits; debt management; neighbour nuisance/ASB issues; support to manage correspondence/form filling; support to access legal and financial advice.