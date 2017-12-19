Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Dementia Support

1 City Road East, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M15 4PN
0161 235 6900
www.peoplefirsthousing.co.uk
admin@peoplefirsthousing.co.uk

About Dementia Support

The service visits clients in their homes to provide housing related support and assist clients with a range of needs including: tenancy upkeep issues; issues around mental health and memory loss; social isolation; self-neglect; rehousing needs; physical health needs, mobility issues and sensory impairments; support to access medical appointments and manage medication; alcohol and drug issues; claiming benefits; debt management; neighbour nuisance/ASB issues; support to manage correspondence/form filling; support to access legal and financial advice.

Who runs this service

  • People First Housing Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above who are exhibiting early signs of dementia, memory loss or confusion. Self-referrals and referrals from family members are accepted.
  • Residents of Manchester City Council

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
