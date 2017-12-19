Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Dementia Support

Huntley House 119 London Street, Reading, Berkshire,
RG1 4QA
0118 959 4242
www.ageuk.org.uk/berkshire/services/dementia-support
info@ageukberkshire.org.uk

About Dementia Support

The Age UK Berkshire service provides ongoing one-to-one support for people with memory loss or living with dementia, and can give some respite to carers. This service is completely user-led, individually planned and implemented according to the service user's specific needs. A wide range of activities are designed to assess a person's ability to engage with their support worker. A suitable programme of stimulating activities is then developed and gradually introduced. These activities may vary according to the person's level of interest, attention span and ability to participate, and may include: reminiscing; flower arranging; cookery; gardening; puzzles & board games; collages and other art work; music and singing; trips to place of interest.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Berkshire

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
