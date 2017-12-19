Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Dementia Support

35 Victoria Road, Dartmouth, Devon,
TQ6 9RT
01803 839354
www.dartmouthcaring.co.uk
enquiries@dartmouthcaring.co.uk

About Dementia Support

Dartmouth Caring has a Dementia Support Worker and other trained staff and volunteers to help. It provides information, advice and services to vulnerable adults and older people in Dartmouth and surrounding villages. It can assist with Carer Support; Counselling; Benefits; Health; Advocacy; Home facilities and services; Information; Advice; Lifestyle; Wellbeing; Telephone Helpline; Transport, Driving and Mobility. The organisation is experienced at helping with many issues, provides home visits and signposts people to other local services. It works closely with the medical and health professionals. We also organise a number of social groups, including three Memory Cafes every month, weekly Lunch Clubs, Visually Impaired Reading Group, and has a twice yearly Membership Draw.

Who runs this service

  • Dartmouth Caring

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Vulnerable adults, those in need, and older people, including those with dementia, and their carers.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
