Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Dementia Voice DEEP Worcester

Community Room, Waitrose Supermarket, 223 London Road, Worcester, Worcestershire,
WR5 2JG
01562 828894
www.hacw.nhs.uk/our-services/young-onset-dementia/working-with-dementia/groups/
Rachael.hodgetts@nhs.net

About Dementia Voice DEEP Worcester

Provides opportunities for younger people living with dementia to meet with others, support each other and share ideas which may then help others. Enables people to build friendships in a comfortable and safe environment, talk openly with others about experiences and provide advice and suggestions on how people may bring about small changes to support people who are living with dementia at a younger age.Ideas from the group are sometimes shared more widely with the national DEEP Network

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Younger people living with dementia (those diagnosed with dementia under the age of 65).
  • Worcestershire residents

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017