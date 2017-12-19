Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Dementia Wellbeing Group

131 Katherine Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester,
OL6 7AW
0161 308 5000
www.ageuk.org.uk/tameside/our-services/dementia-support-project
info@ageuktameside.com

About Dementia Wellbeing Group

The Dementia Wellbeing Group is a chance for anyone affected by dementia or worried about their memory to relax, access support and talk about shared experiences with people who understand. Staff and volunteers are on hand to chat and can signpost you to further sources of support if you need them. It's also a chance to have fun, with a range of activities and regular trips out to enjoy.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Tameside

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone affected by dementia and over the age of 50 who lives in Tameside

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
