About Diamond Drop In Centre Pontesbury

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have opened seven Diamond Drop In Centres to support local people with dementia and memory difficulties, their families, carers and friends. Each centre provides a chance to get to know others and share experiences in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The sessions provide members with support and information and an opportunity to take part in interesting activities, coordinated through a team of trained volunteers. The small charge for each session includes tea and light refreshments, as well as the cost of all the activities that are arranged.