Support group

Diamond Drop In Centre Yorkfields

York Fields Liverpool Road West, Oswestry, Shropshire,
SY11 1PD
01743 233123
www.ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford/our-services/diamond-drop-in-centres
neil.brookes@ageukstw.org.uk

About Diamond Drop In Centre Yorkfields

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have opened seven Diamond Drop In Centres to support local people with dementia and memory difficulties, their families, carers and friends. Each centre provides a chance to get to know others and share experiences in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The sessions provide members with support and information and an opportunity to take part in interesting activities, coordinated through a team of trained volunteers. The sessions includes tea and light refreshments. Activities so far have included reminiscence, story telling, singing, music and crafts.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and memory difficulties, their families, carers and friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
