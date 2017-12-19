About Fabulous Forgetful Friends

Fabulous Forgetful Friends is primarily a peer support and influencing/empowerment group for people with dementia, particularly those with insight and a desire to discuss their experiences of living well with dementia. The group also aims to be a teaching and influencing group, trying to improve services for people with dementia and increasing public awareness. The group meets at various locations across Manchester as agreed by group members. Please contact the office to find out more.