Support group

Fabulous Forgetful Friends

Chorlton Central Church Barlow Moor Road, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M21 8BF
07854 335890
www.togetherdementiasupport.org
sally@togetherdementiasupport.org

About Fabulous Forgetful Friends

Fabulous Forgetful Friends is primarily a peer support and influencing/empowerment group for people with dementia, particularly those with insight and a desire to discuss their experiences of living well with dementia. The group also aims to be a teaching and influencing group, trying to improve services for people with dementia and increasing public awareness. The group meets at various locations across Manchester as agreed by group members. Please contact the office to find out more.

Who runs this service

  • Together Dementia Support CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their supporters

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
