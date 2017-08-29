Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Family Voice DEEP Worcester

Sandys Road Ombersley, Ombersley, Worcestershire,
WR9 0DY
01562 828894
www.hacw.nhs.uk/our-service/young-onset-dementia-new/
Rachael.hodgetts@nhs.net

About Family Voice DEEP Worcester

Opportunities to share ideas about services and help which would assist in supporting a family member or friend who is living with dementia at a younger age; meeting peers to work on short-term projects to influence change and developments that are of importance to you; working together on time limited projects which aim to educate others and influence service developments.

Who runs this service

  • Early Intervention Dementia Service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Family members/ friends supporting someone living with a diagnosis of dementia who developed symptoms before the age of 65
  • Worcestershire Residents

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
