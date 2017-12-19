Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Feel Good Stay Well Club

Flat 1 Auden Court 2 Auden Close, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M11 4WD
07854 335890
www.togetherdementiasupport.org
sally@togetherdementiasupport.org

About Feel Good Stay Well Club

A weekly friendship and activity group with a focus on physical and mental wellbeing. The group will have seated exercise sessions, singing, table games, gardening, baking, art and craft activities and the group members will shape the programme. The group, jointly managed by Guinness Housing and Together Dementia Support, is aimed at people living with mild to moderate dementia who would benefit from fun activities and an opportunity to socialise. Residents of Auden Court will also participate and support the people with dementia. Carers can also attend and there will be opportunities from time to time for carers to attend information and support sessions so that they can learn more about dementia and how best to support their relative.

Who runs this service

  • Together Dementia Support CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone living with mild to moderate dementia and/or their carers. Personal care cannot be given so people must be independent or a carer must attend with him/her.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
