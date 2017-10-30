First Friday Together: an opportunity for people with dementia and those who support or care for them to meet, to share experiences and gain information. There is time for those with dementia and their carers/ supporters to meet in separate groups. There is also time for those caring for someone now in residential care to share and support each other each other.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17