Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

First Friday Together

Age UK Warwickshire Claremont Centre, Rugby, Warwickshire,
CV21 3QE
01788 576856
rugbydementiasupport.org.uk
jane.muers@btinternet.com

About First Friday Together

First Friday Together: an opportunity for people with dementia and those who support or care for them to meet, to share experiences and gain information. There is time for those with dementia and their carers/ supporters to meet in separate groups. There is also time for those caring for someone now in residential care to share and support each other each other.

Who runs this service

  • Rugby Dementia Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People in the early to moderate stages of dementia and those who care for/support them

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017