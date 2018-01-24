This group offers weekly Table Tennis on an adapted Table Tennis table, designed to help people with dementia. There are also other games available that help hand eye co-ordination such as indoor bowls, skittles, balloon tennis. Carers are welcome to attend with the person living with dementia and can benefit from peer support and through talking to experienced dementia support workers.
Support group
