Games for the Brain

Limelight, 1 St Brides Way, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M16 9NW
07854 335890
sally@togetherdementiasupport.org

About Games for the Brain

This group offers weekly Table Tennis on an adapted Table Tennis table, designed to help people with dementia. There are also other games available that help hand eye co-ordination such as indoor bowls, skittles, balloon tennis. Carers are welcome to attend with the person living with dementia and can benefit from peer support and through talking to experienced dementia support workers.

Who runs this service

  • Together Dementia Support CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia or undiagnosed/suspected dementia and their family carers or friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
