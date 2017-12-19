About Healthy Living Club Lingham Court

Healthy Living Club is a 'dementia-centred community' because everyone is an equal member of the club, regardless of diagnosis or age. The Club is hosted by the residents of and meets in the communal areas of Lingham Court, where they are supported by the care staff (employees of Allied Healthcare) and with the agreement of Metropolitan Housing Trust (the building owner). Healthy Living Club runs social activities which meet the needs of people with dementia such as chair-based exercise, art therapy and singing for the brain. They also enjoy eating a healthy lunch/breakfast together.