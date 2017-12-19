Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Healthy Living Club Lingham Court

Lingham Court 10 Lingham Street, London,
SW9 9HF
07790 499317
www.hlclc.wordpress.com
simonaflorio.hlclc@gmail.com

About Healthy Living Club Lingham Court

Healthy Living Club is a 'dementia-centred community' because everyone is an equal member of the club, regardless of diagnosis or age. The Club is hosted by the residents of and meets in the communal areas of Lingham Court, where they are supported by the care staff (employees of Allied Healthcare) and with the agreement of Metropolitan Housing Trust (the building owner). Healthy Living Club runs social activities which meet the needs of people with dementia such as chair-based exercise, art therapy and singing for the brain. They also enjoy eating a healthy lunch/breakfast together.

Who runs this service

  • Healthy Living Club

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, carers, residents

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
