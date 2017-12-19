Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Hub Meeting Urmston

Age UK Trafford The Sharples Building 1-3 Church Road Urmston, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M41 9EH
0161 746 3944
www.ageuktrafford.org.uk
dementia.adviser@ageuktrafford.org.uk

About Hub Meeting Urmston

Attendees to these meetings can meet others in a similar situation, share tips and experiences, listen to speakers on a range of relevant subjects, get advice and support from a Dementia Adviser, and provide mutual support which is invaluable. There are also occasional group meals and trips out for both people with dementia and their carers.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Trafford

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of the Trafford area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
