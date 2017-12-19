Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Leverstock Green Cogs Club

Holy Trinity Church Hall Bedmond Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire,
HP3 8LJ
01442 259049
www.cogsclub.org.uk
ilsmanager@ageukdacorum.org.uk

About Leverstock Green Cogs Club

The Cogs Club provides purposeful activities, based on Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST), for around 10 people with mild to moderate dementia. The programme can help people to recall or develop new skills and to transfer these skills to daily activities at home. The club can also provide the carer with some respite. The day usually consists of four sessions interspersed with breaks for refreshments or lunch. The first hour is about people meeting each other, discussing the 'Cogs' name, orientation to time and place, and sharing news. The second session explores a theme such as sounds, categorising objects and word association. After a light lunch, there is movement to music. This can be seated, standing or moving around the room. It may include miming to familiar songs. The last session usually involves a board game, such as Scrabble. Before members go home, they are given a summary of their day which can be discussed during their last tea break.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Dacorum

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living in the area with mild-moderate dementia following an assessment by the lead facilitator of the club

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
